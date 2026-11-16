Gareth Bale eyeing Sevilla takeover: report

Gareth Bale is involved in an investment project to buy Sevilla.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid man retired from playing football three years ago after a stint in Major League Soccer with Los Angeles Galaxy, at the age of 34.

Since retiring, Bale has been occasionally involved in punditry and competed in the February 2023 edition of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in California – but now, he appears to be heading down the same route as the likes of Ronaldo and Gerard Pique in owning a Spanish club.

Gareth Bale lining up Sevilla investment

Sevilla are somewhat of a fallen giant (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla have fallen on hard times since winning the competition for the last time in 2023, failing to finish in the top half of La Liga for the past four seasons and narrowly scraping relegation in 2025, while city rivals Real Betis go from strength to strength.

Bale played against the Andalusian outfit nine times in his career, registering nine goals and assists – and after leaving Madrid with a fractured relationship between him and fans, he might be about to create more distance by investing at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

El Confidecial in Spain are reporting that the Welsh wing wizard is linked to an ownership group looking to take over the club.

American investment fund Juggernaut Capital Partners are one of three groups said to be interested in the club, along with rival group HD Ventures, led by Saudi brothers Mansour Sayed and Haidar Sayed, who have already held talks with club officials over a possible takeover.

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Bale is said to be involved purely in an advisory role for now, but with WalesOnline claiming that the former forward is worth £150 million, he could well be involved financially in time – especially considering previous comments.

After being linked with a move to buy Cardiff City, the Wales legend stated that investing in the game was “about being patient, finding the right club, and the right path for us to take,” adding that he was motivated to buy the Bluebirds because of his hometown connection to the club.

Over the summer, Bale's former team-mate Sergio Ramos reached an agreement with an investment group to take over Sevilla – an outfit that he spent two spells with – with a consortium looking to acquire a controlling stake and take on the debt of the club.

Bale didn't leave Real Madrid as a fan favourite (Image credit: Alamy)

This deal fell through towards the end of May, however, with reports of terms shifting mid-negotiation and Ramos denying any bad faith.

Sevilla didn't spend a single penny improving their squad during the 2025 transfer window, making free signings and collecting fees for the likes of Dodi Lukebakio and Loic Bade, before making a net profit again this summer, with their biggest buy, Scottish striker Robbie Ure, for around £5m.

After finishing 13th last term, the Rojiblancos are currently 13th in the table and hosting a Seville derby this weekend.