Kylian Mbappe in shock Liverpool talks, with move back ON: report

Kylian Mbappe could be about to depart Real Madrid

Liverpool talks for Kylian Mbappe have resumed, with the Real Madrid star's future somewhat uncertain.

The Frenchman has been on a mammoth PR campaign ahead of next week's Ballon d'Or ceremony in London – but despite Mbappe's belief that he is deserving of the award, he is yet to win a major trophy at the Bernabeu since his move two years ago.

With Los Blancos in somewhat of a tactical rut and Liverpool having previously opened talks with Mbappe over moving to the Premier League, the Reds have emerged once more as a potential future destination, should the superstar leave Real Madrid.

Liverpool have opened Kylian Mbappe talks, with the star neither 'loved or supported' at Real Madrid

Andoni Iraola has plenty of superstar forwards at his disposal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid last won the Champions League in 2024 under Carlo Ancelotti, with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in a front two ahead of Jude Bellingham at No.10 – but the introduction of Mbappe has had an adverse effect on all three and Madrid as a whole.

Vinicius has looked a shadow of himself alongside the French forward, Bellingham has had to play a deeper role, while Rodrygo has dropped out of the side through injuries and form, leading Los Blancos to sign another left-winger in the summer, in Yan Diomande.

According to Spanish journalist Francois Gallardo, something has to give.

“Several Premier League teams are interested in Kylian Mbappe, but the player’s priority is Liverpool,” Gallardo told outlet Defensa Central, adding, “They have already contacted [Mbappe's mother and representative] Fayza Lamari in recent weeks.”

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Defensa Central note that, “Real Madrid have no intention of letting go of one of the most important players in their squad, and any negotiation would have to reach extraordinary figures” – though Gallardo says that the fee would reach around €200-250 million.

“He has made the decision to leave the club in the summer of 2027, and Real Madrid is not going to stand in his way,” the Spaniard claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“His next destination is in the Premier League. And if not, prove me wrong.”

Mbappe is a favourite for the Ballon d'Or (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have been previously linked with Mbappe throughout the course of his career – but given that the Merseysiders are well-stocked with plenty of left-sided attackers, it would be a bold move to sign another.

Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha all favour that side of the pitch – though Mbappe may play up front – with FourFourTwo understanding that the deal could perhaps be a nonstarter for this reason alone.

Mbappe is valued at €200m by Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Manchester City in the first game back after the international break, as Premier League action resumes.