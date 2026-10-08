Liverpool to snatch £60m Bournemouth man: report

Iraola may reunite with a former player

Liverpool are prepared to raid Bournemouth once again for their biggest deal yet.

The Reds have poached from the south coast on a number of occasions in recent times, most notably hiring Andoni Iraola over the summer, following his fantastic tenure at the Vitality Stadium.

While Richard Hughes has now left Liverpool after also serving the Cherries, another Bournemouth player now appears to be on the radar, as Iraola's revolution continues on Merseyside.

Liverpool looking to another Bournemouth player, following Milos Kerkez move

Kerkez has had mixed fortunes at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool currently only have one former Bournemouth player in their ranks in Milos Kerez, who shone after his move to Dorset in the Premier League and was snapped up in 2025.

The Hungarian has been criticised during his time at the Reds, however, and has struggled to replace Andrew Robertson at left-back, with the veteran Scot preferred to Kerkez at times last season.

Fichajes in Spain now report that Liverpool are prepared to repeat the Kerkez experiment and sign his Bournemouth replacement, Adrien Truffert.

The Frenchman has been exceptional in succeeding Kerkez at left-back, first for Iraola last season and now for new boss Marco Rose, earning a call-up to Zinedine Zidane's France squad for the recent international break.

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The report states, however, that “The shortage of specialists on the left flank in the European market has increased the firmness of the [Bournemouth] board to retain the defender”, with a £60 million fee slapped on the 24-year-old's head.

Bournemouth's record sale is around this figure, with Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo both leaving for around this figure to Big Six rivals and Ilya Zabarnyi for just under the £60m mark to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kerkez's exit fee, meanwhile, was reported by the BBC to be around £40m – meaning that Liverpool would be spending 150 per cent on his replacement.

Truffert has been superb for Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that Bournemouth have no financial pressure to sell major assets right now – but that they could be about to contend with a few departures.

Junior Kroupi is a target for big clubs, while Alex Scott has turned down a number of contract extension proposals in the last few months.

Transfermarkt values Truffert at €35m. Liverpool host Manchester City when Premier League action returns this weekend.