Manchester United given shock green light to sign another Arsenal academy graduate: report

Manchester United have identified their first signing of the Mauricio Pochettino era, and have the go-ahead for a move.

The Argentine is set to become the fourth permanent head coach of the INEOS era after Manchester United decided to dismiss Michael Carrick, with the former Red Devils midfielder having won just once in the first 10 games of the season.

Pochettino has already decided on a first transfer target, too – with Arsenal's Hale End academy another source for the club.

Manchester United are in need of new impetus up front

Benjamin Sesko is currently injured (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two of United's early INEOS buys came from the Gunners, with the new ownership looking for value in youngsters they could develop.

Ayden Heaven has proven to be a smart signing, while 18-year-old Chido Obi is still developing out on loan at Willem II.

TEAMtalk are now reporting that Pochettino is eyeing a move for Folarin Balogun in January, with United lacking a focal point in attack while Benjamin Sesko is injured.

The New York City-born centre-forward came through Arsenal's academy and made his first-team debut under manager Mikel Arteta, but after an excellent loan spell at Reims, the North Londoners found the idea of selling the star for pure profit too good to resist.

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Balogun has struggled a little more at Monaco, however, and almost moved to Everton over the summer after a star turn under Pochettino for the USMNT at a World Cup on home soil.

The report states that Balogun has given his approval to a move to Old Trafford – should it materialise – with United looking at improving a floundering squad in the winter window.

Monaco, meanwhile, are open to business in January, preferring a sale to a loan – though would consider a temporary arrangement if a good clause was included in the negotiations.

Folarin Balogun is adored by Pochettino (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk have also noted that US right-back Alex Freeman is a player that Pochettino regards highly, with both full-back roles problem positions for the Red Devils.

Tim Howard and Jonathan Spector remain the only American players to have represented the 13-time Premier League winners in the 21st Century.

Balogun is worth €50m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal take on Newcastle United when Premier League action resumes after the international break.