Manchester United update drops on Michael Carrick's future, with INEOS stance revealed

Manchester United fans have received an update on manager Michael Carrick's future, following another defeat away to Atletico Madrid last night.

The Red Devils were comfortably beaten 2-0, before Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez delivered an extraordinary post-match interview in which he singled out technical director Jason Wilcox for the shortcomings at Old Trafford over the summer transfer window.

It leaves the club with just two wins since the start of the season, heaping further pressure on Carrick.

Manchester United's directors have a tough decision to make on Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United's owners are “right behind” Carrick – despite the former midfielder being “under pressure” in his role as manager.

“You are under pressure constantly at Manchester United, from ownership, executives, managers, staff, players, and so on,” Ornstein wrote. “That’s testament to the expectations. Carrick knows that better than anybody.

“He will be aware of what comes with that territory. It’s a results business. However good the intentions are of United as a hierarchy, and the goodwill given to him by the fanbase, he’ll be judged on how he does.

“And ultimately, those that have gone before him have paid the price when they’ve gone on a poor run. So he needs to improve things.

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“I don’t know of any desire to get rid of Carrick. On the contrary, they are right behind him and want him to succeed. But you’re right behind somebody at any club until you’re not. And there will be concern about the results and certainly the performances.”

The former England international was given the managerial job on a permanent basis over the summer after taking over from Ruben Amorim for an interim stint last season that saw United's fortunes soar, with a third-placed finish in the league and wins over Manchester City and Arsenal.

But after just six points from his first six fixtures in the league, the Red Devils were booed off the pitch at Old Trafford at the weekend, after dropping two more points to bottom-placed Tottenham Hotspur – who were down to 10 men.

Lisandro Martinez had strong words for the United hierarchy (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

“What we saw against Tottenham wouldn’t have been deemed acceptable by Carrick or the powers that be,” Ornstein continued. “The support were really unhappy. We heard it, we’ve seen it, we’ve read about it. I know a lot of United fans and I’ve detected it, too.

“There will also be questions about the people around the structure at United: recruitment, executives, owners. We’ve been in this position so many times before and the one who pays the price is the manager. I do think the goodwill gives him time and faith. But at a club of this stature, if you don’t deliver, you’ll pay the price.”

United travel to in-form Leeds United this weekend, as Premier League action returns.