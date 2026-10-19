Sergio Ramos set to make shock return to La Liga in Real Madrid reunion: report

A return to La Liga is on the table for Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos is exploring the possibility of a return to Europe, journeying back to La Liga with Getafe keen to sign the Spaniard.

If he does so, the 40-year-old would reunite with recent Getafe signing Dani Carvajal, whose time at Real Madrid overlapped with that of Ramos.

The club’s president, Angel Torres, has confirmed that the Spaniard’s name remains on the table, having held talks with the 40-year-old’s brother and representative, Rene Ramos.

Sergio Ramos set to make surprise La Liga return and reunite with Real Madrid team-mate

Ramos hasn't played professional football since leaving Monterrey in December 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ramos’ time with Mexican side Monterrey ended in December 2025. His final match, in which he struck a penalty versus Toluca, arrived in the Apertura Playoffs semi-final, which the Spaniard’s side lost 3-2.

The 40-year-old has been without a club since; now, according to Sport, Ramos is in contention to make a La Liga return, with Getafe interested and a reunion with Carvajal possible.

President Torres insisted that the club’s interest in Ramos is not new, then stressed that a move from Getafe would require manager Jose Bordalas’ sign-off.

“It's a topic that we've been chasing for a long time,” revealed Torres. “But it was not the priority. Now, we have that position well covered.

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"It's not a position that, right now, needs [reinforcement]. The manager wanted [reinforcement in other positions]. But it's not too late yet. I mean, it's on the list for the future,” concluded Getafe’s president.

His comments explain Carvajal’s signing, with positions on Getafe’s flanks being high transfer priorities. The ex-Real Madrid man has signed for the La Liga side until June 2027, and could soon be joined by Ramos.

Torres clarified that, should the needs of Getafe and Bordalas change, then the 40-year-old would be considered for a transfer in 2027.

Dani Carvajal is with the Blues until June 2027, and could soon be joined by his former Real Madrid team-mate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The La Liga side’s president confirmed that talks have been held with Rene Ramos, and that Getafe would be ‘willing to study the signing, if circumstances were favourable.’

Getafe are currently placed 15th in the La Liga table, having taken just eight points from eight matches in the Spanish top-flight.

Should the club’s dire form continue, Torres’ comments suggest that Ramos would be viewed as a solution making his potential La Liga return a reality.