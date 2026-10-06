Tottenham offered contract to big-money forward - but the relationship is now 'completely broken' weeks later: report

Roberto De Zerbi appears to have fallen out with one star

Tottenham Hotspur's relationship with a big-money star has broken down completely, with the player potentially never playing for the club ever again.

The Lilywhites have finished 17th in the last two seasons, and despite heavy investment over the summer, it seems as though they could be candidates for the drop once more, with manager Roberto De Zerbi overseeing an underperforming squad.

Tottenham are currently bottom of the Premier League after five matches, without a win on the board and with only two goals scored.

Tottenham Hotspur reach breaking point with star

Tottenham have had another bad start to the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, one striker has reached the point where his relationship is “completely broken” with his employers.

That's according to influencer Fabrizio Romano on the Here We Go podcast, who describes the standoff as a “crazy situation”.

“De Zerbi wasn’t lying and isn’t lying when he said that at the beginning of the new season [he] went to Richarlison [and] told him ‘let’s discuss a new contract, I want you here,’” Romano explained.

“Richarlison wanted to go and then in the final days of the window, Tottenham were not happy [that] Richarlison was not taking the opportunity to go back to Everton: Tottenham in that case were going to sign Iliman Ndiaye, so the two deals were linked, Ndiaye to Tottenham and at that point Richarlison to Everton.”

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Ultimately, Manchester City signed Ndiaye, while Richarlison agreed terms with Trabzonspor – who Spurs rejected an offer late in the window.

“My expectation is absolutely for the parties to part ways as soon as possible, so it could be already in the next months,” Romano continued, adding, “I think around January we will see Richarlison leaving Tottenham: the intention of Tottenham is not to integrate Richarlison as part of their project.

Spurs signed Richarlison back in 2022 after pipping Arsenal to the Champions League, spending a whopping £60 million on the Brazilian – but after netting 10 times to save Everton from relegation in 2021/22, Richarlison scored just once in the league for his new club and was branded “selfish” by manager Antonio Conte.

Richarlison may never play for Spurs again (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 29-year-old has managed to register double digits in two of his four Premier League seasons since, but Brazil omitted him from the World Cup 2026 squad over the summer in a huge blow, perhaps reflecting his diminishing reputation.

Richarlison is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt. Spurs face Manchester United in the first game back after the international break, as Premier League action resumes.