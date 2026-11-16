Tottenham report: Striker transfer is on, as Eli Junior Kroupi's future is decided

Tottenham Hotspur are to move for a new striker, as their search for goals intensifies.

The Lilywhites endured a terrible start to the season under manager Robert De Zerbi and were the last team in the Premier League to pick up a win – but after encouraging signs in recent weeks, it appears that they may have turned a corner.

With Tottenham struggling to score goals, however, a new forward has been earmarked for the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur have strong interest in Eli Junior Kroupi

Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth is a target for several big sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs were said to be interested in Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi over the summer, but with the recent France international picking up a foot injury in preseason, any move to a bigger was put on hold.

De Zerbi instead brought in Omar Marmoush from Manchester City, with the Egyptian job-sharing the No.9 role with Dominic Solanke – though the pair have just two league goals between them this term.

With the North Londoners lacking a reliable hold-up man who can also offer threat in behind, attention has turned to Igor Matanovic of Freiburg.

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, transfer expert Ben Jacobs claimed that the Croatian is an option for a loan move in January that Spurs could explore, with Bournemouth closing the door on Kroupi leaving midseason.

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The Cherries sold Semenyo to Manchester City in January – though the Ghanaian international only left when his release clause was triggered – and the south coast outfit are determined not to see another talent leave in the same way this campaign.

“If [Spurs] can’t find the right target, or maybe someone with a bit more experience within the Premier League, then they can reassess in the summer,” Jacobs claimed.

“What they won’t want to do is necessarily go all in and panic buy in January for someone on a long-term contract, instead of just biding their time and waiting it out.”

Igor Matanovic is on Spurs' radar (Image credit: Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Tottenham spent around £400 million in the summer building a side that finished 17th two years running, smashing their transfer record twice and recruiting seven new faces.

Every one of De Zerbi's signings over the summer – including youngsters such as Cole Ramsey and backup goalkeeper Martin Dubravka – was signed from an English side.

Matanovic is worth €30m, according to Transfermarkt. Tottenham take on Ipswich Town when Premier League action resumes after the international break.