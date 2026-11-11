Tottenham star Pedro Porro reveals upcoming La Liga transfer is 'no secret'

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pedro Porro has opened up about leaving N17 once again.

The World Cup winner signed a new deal with the Lilywhites over the summer to keep him in North London until 2031, after back-to-back 17th-place finishes in the Premier League.

After well-documented interest from Spanish giants, the Tottenham man has opened up to boldly tell reporters “it's true” he will return to his homeland, as Real Madrid and Barcelona circle for his signature.

Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro: 'I don’t want to get into any trouble - but it’s true, and no secret…'

Could Roberto De Zerbi lose Pedro Porro (Image credit: Getty Images)

In comments relayed by Sport Witness, Porro has opened up once again to link himself away from Spurs.

The outlet records this as the sixth time that the Spaniard has spoken about moving – despite the implication that he's talking about his long-term future – with Porro even prefacing his comments this time with, “I don’t want to get into any trouble”.

“I’ve just renewed my contract with Tottenham,” Porro began, “I have a great deal of respect for my club, and I’m very grateful for the support they give me.

“It’s true, and no secret, that I hope to return to Spain one day, as it’s my home country. But first and foremost, I want to emphasise my respect for the club I’m currently under contract with. As for the future, well, we’ll see.”

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As long ago as March, the 27-year-old spoke of a “dream” when asked about Real Madrid interest, while most recently, he called Barcelona president Joan Laporte's praise of him “flattering” and said, “I’m focused on the national team now, and then we’ll see.”

Real were initially linked with a move for Porro towards the back end of last season but after purchasing Denzel Dumfries to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold – and manager Jose Mourinho deploying Federico Valverde at full-back, too – it appears as if the door has closed on Porro moving to the Bernabeu for now.

Barça, meanwhile, have their own defensive issues with Jules Kounde currently out injured – while La Masia duo Brian Farinas and Xavi Espart have both started at right-back for boss Hansi Flick.

Barcelona have been linked with Porro (Image credit: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

With Ronald Araujo on loan at Liverpool and Kounde linked with an exit over the summer, there is certainly potential for the Blaugrana to shop for a new right-back in the coming months.

Whether Porro really is talking about returning to Spain now or in the distant future will surely become apparent, should Barça come calling for his services.

The Spurs man is worth €45 million, according to Transfermarkt. Spurs host Ipswich Town when Premier League action resumes after the international break.