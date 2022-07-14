New Nike Tottenham away kit 2022/23 released: Is this the nicest Premier League away shirt so far this summer?

The new Nike Tottenham away kit 2022/23 has been released, ahead of the Lilywhites having Champions League football this season.

It's purple – just like the third shirt of last season – but after some jazzy away tops in north London of late, Nike have stripped things back for Spurs this time around, with a more minimal top with block colours. The shade of volt yellow reappears on this one for a modern look, while black is prominent.

There's a central badge and Nike Swoosh on this one, too. But while some fans will be sold by the stripped-back nature of this one, others won't be sold… it does look a little like a wetsuit, doesn't it?

With so many Premier League shirts, European shirts and World Cup shirts all being released right now – not to mention Women's Euros tops capturing imagination right now – every day sees a new shirt dropping right now, with Nike shirts, Adidas shirts and Puma shirts all getting released.

Tottenham are one of Nike's biggest clients, too, as one of the Big Six in the Premier League and one of the elite clients who get their own personalised shirts. This one, however, follows the general template that the American manufacturer are giving to most of their sides.

There haven't been many high-definition pictures of this shirt but there's a nice video (opens in new tab) on the Spurs Twitter promoting the shirt with some nice Easter eggs and references to the club.

Have a look through – see if you spot a reference to Erik Lamela's rabona in the North London Derby or the car with a number plate honouring Jimmy Greaves. We love shirts that reference retro shirts – there are some beautiful retro Tottenham shirts out there – but specific references in announcement videos? Yes please.

With Tottenham wearing this one in the Champions League next season, this could become a top that Spurs make some happy memories in. If Antonio Conte's revolution continues, who knows… this could go down as one of the most revered shirts in the Premier League era.

