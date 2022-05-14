Premier League shirts 2022/23: Every home, away and third of every club

Premier League shirts for 2022/23 are already being released.

With each new season comes new threads and steadily from May to as late as September, clubs release the new season's new kits ready for fans to enjoy.

Do you have a favourite for next season, yet?

Arsenal

Arsenal home shirt 2022/23

The Arsenal home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Adidas.

As ever, it's set to be red with white sleeves – with this one featuring a stylish new colour.

Arsenal away shirt 2022/23

The Arsenal away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Adidas.

The away kit for next season is set to be black with gold trim.

Arsenal third shirt 2022/23

The Arsenal third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Adidas.

This shirt is set to be pink with black flourishes.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa home shirt 2022/23

The Aston Villa home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but with Kappa no longer making the shirt, Castore are in place to manufacture the kits.

As ever, it's set to be claret and blue.

Aston Villa away shirt 2022/23

The Aston Villa home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but with Kappa no longer making the shirt, Castore are in place to manufacture the kits.

The away shirt is set to be a light blue with claret touches.

Aston Villa third shirt 2022/23

The Aston Villa home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but with Kappa no longer making the shirt, Castore are in place to manufacture the kits.

The third shirt will be black with yellow sponsors and logos.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth home shirt 2022/23

The Bournemouth home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Umbro.

As ever, it's set to be red and black – probably with stripes.

Bournemouth away shirt 2022/23

The Bournemouth away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Umbro.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Bournemouth third shirt 2022/23

The Bournemouth away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Umbro.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Brentford

Brentford home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Getty)

Brentford are set to wear the same home shirts in 2022/23 that they wore for the 2021/22 campaign.

The shirts are manufactured by Umbro.

Buy the Brentford 2021-23 home shirt here

Brentford away shirt 2022/23

The Brentford away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Umbro.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Brentford third shirt 2022/23

The Brentford away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Umbro.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton home shirt 2022/23

The Brighton home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Nike.

As ever, it's set to be blue and white – probably with stripes.

Brighton away shirt 2022/23

The Brighton away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Nike.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Brighton third shirt 2022/23

The Brighton third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Nike.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Burnley

Burnley home shirt 2022/23

The Burnley home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Umbro.

As ever, the shirt is set to be claret and blue.

Burnley away shirt 2022/23

The Burnley away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Umbro.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Burnley third shirt 2022/23

The Burnley third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Umbro.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Chelsea

Chelsea home shirt 2022/23

The Chelsea home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Nike.

As ever, the shirt will be primarily blue with touches of white – though this one will also feature sky blue.

Chelsea away shirt 2022/23

The Chelsea away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Nike.

The away shirt is set to be white, with sky blue patterns from the home shirt.

Chelsea third shirt 2022/23

The Chelsea third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Nike.

The third shirt is set to be a "sesame" gold colour.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace home shirt 2022/23

The Crystal Palace home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Puma.

As ever, the shirt will have blue and red stripes.

Crystal Palace away shirt 2022/23

The Crystal Palace away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Puma.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Crystal Palace third shirt 2022/23

The Crystal Palace away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Puma.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Everton

Everton home shirt 2022/23

The Everton home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Hummel.

As ever, the shirt is set to be blue.

Everton away shirt 2022/23

The Everton away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Hummel.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Everton third shirt 2022/23

The Everton third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Hummel.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Fulham

Fulham home shirt 2022/23

The Fulham home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas.

As ever, it's set to be white.

Fulham away shirt 2022/23

The Fulham away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Fulham third shirt 2022/23

The Fulham away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Leeds United

Leeds United home shirt 2022/23

The Leeds United home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas.

As ever, it's set to be white.

Leeds United away shirt 2022/23

The Leeds United away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Leeds United third shirt 2022/23

The Leeds United away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Leicester City

Leicester City home shirt 2022/23

The Leicester City home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas.

As ever, it's set to be blue.

Leicester City away shirt 2022/23

The Leicester City away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Leicester City third shirt 2022/23

The Leicester City third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Adidas.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Liverpool

Liverpool home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Liverpool)

The Liverpool home shirt for 2022/23 is a minimal top: a darker red for the Merseysiders this time around, with touches of red.

The shirt is made by Nike.

Buy the Liverpool 2022/23 home shirt here

Liverpool away shirt 2022/23

The Liverpool away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Nike.

The away shirt is set to be white with touches of black.

Liverpool third shirt 2022/23

The Liverpool away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Nike.

The third shirt is set to be teal with red logos.

Manchester City

Manchester City home shirt 2022/23

The Manchester City home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Puma.

As ever, the shirt will be sky blue with touches of dark red.

Manchester City away shirt 2022/23

The Manchester City away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Puma.

The shirt is set to be a throwback for City, with a red-and-black stripe colour scheme to evoke kits of the past.

Manchester City third shirt 2022/23

The Manchester City away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Puma.

The shirt is set to be light yellow.

Manchester United

Manchester United home shirt 2022/23

The Manchester United home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Adidas.

As ever, it's set to be red, white and black – with this one featuring a stylish new colour.

Manchester United away shirt 2022/23

The Manchester United away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Adidas.

The away shirt is set to be white with touches of red and black.

Manchester United third shirt 2022/23

The Manchester United third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Adidas.

The shirt is set to be fluorescent yellow.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United home shirt 2022/23

The Newcastle home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Castore.

As ever, it's set to be black-and-white-striped.

Newcastle United away shirt 2022/23

The Newcastle home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Castore.

The away shirt is set to be white and green.

Newcastle United third shirt 2022/23

The Newcastle third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Castore.

The away shirt is set to be blue and gold.

Southampton

Southampton home shirt 2022/23

The Southampton home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Hummel.

As ever, the shirt is set to be red and white.

Southampton away shirt 2022/23

The Southampton away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Hummel.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Southampton third shirt 2022/23

The Southampton third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Hummel.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur home shirt 2022/23

The Tottenham Hotspur home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Nike.

As ever, it's set to be white, this time with fluorescent yellow.

Tottenham Hotspur away shirt 2022/23

The Tottenham Hotspur away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Nike.

The shirt is set to be purple, black and fluorescent yellow.

Tottenham Hotspur third shirt 2022/23

The Tottenham Hotspur third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is expected to be made by Nike.

The shirt is set to be a trippy light and dark blue patterned top.

West Ham United

West Ham United home shirt 2022/23

The West Ham United home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Umbro.

As ever, the shirt is set to be claret and blue.

West Ham United away shirt 2022/23

The West Ham United away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Umbro.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

West Ham United third shirt 2022/23

The West Ham United third shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Umbro.

Little is known of the shirt at current.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers home shirt 2022/23

The Wolverhampton Wanderers home shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Castore.

As ever, the shirt is set to be gold and black.

Wolverhampton Wanderers away shirt 2022/23

The Wolverhampton Wanderers away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Castore.

The shirt is set to be light blue.

Wolverhampton Wanderers third shirt 2022/23

The Wolverhampton Wanderers away shirt for 2022/23 is yet to be released but is set to be made by Castore.

The shirt is set to be light red.