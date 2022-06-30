Best Tottenham retro shirts 2022: The best Spurs classic football shirts ever

The best Tottenham retro shirts aren't just plain white tees. With classic football shirts of blues, yellows and intricately-patterned jerseys from down the annuls of time, you can find super Spurs shirts of yesteryear.

Some of the best retro shirts of any side, actually – and some of the best football shirts you can still buy. With both Premier League sides and European giants releasing fresh threads right now – it won't be long before the World Cup shirts are all revealed and Women's Euros tops are all out either – there are plenty of choices for Lilywhites lovers.

Here's our pick of the best retro shirts available right now, featuring some of the best Premier League jerseys ever…

1. Tottenham 1962 home shirt

Tottenham dominated English football in the early 1960s from this point, all classic Tottenham shirts were going to be reminiscent of this swaggering, classy team. This remake recalls the genius of those titans.

2. Tottenham 1970s away shirt

Yellow has always been a big away colour for Spurs – this simple jersey is reminiscent of the 1970s, complete with the iconic insignia.

3. Tottenham 1970s away shirt

There are few things as classy as a navy blue football shirt with white trim. Another change strip of Tottenham in the 1970s, this is no different.

4. Tottenham 1986 home shirt

One of Hummel's finest shirts ever – so much so that Diego Maradona himself wanted in. This remake copies the same details over the chest and replicates the classic Holsten sponsor. It's a masterpiece.

5. Tottenham Hotspur 1991 home shirt

Is there anything sweeter than thumping your closest rivals in the FA Cup semi-final en route to victory? Perhaps not. This remake kit remembers such a time.

6. Tottenham Hotspur 1992 away shirt

A quintessential 90s effort from Umbro, this shirt is still fondly remembered by Spurs fans – and has been brought back in all its glory with this Score Draw reimagining.

7. Tottenham Hotspur 1994 away shirt

Navy and purple, this classic Spurs get-up recalls Klinsmann at his finest. It's one of Tottenham's more memorable away jerseys.

8. Tottenham 2007 anniversary shirt

The split-shirt of 2007 celebrated 125 fans of Tottenham Hotspur and it looked fantastic. You can still find it on Ebay if you're lucky, these days.

