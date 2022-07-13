Best Adidas football kits 2022: The best shirts from Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Celtic, Ajax and more

The best Adidas football kits 2022 are getting released this summer – and with some of the biggest names in the game on board, there are plenty of choices to buy.

The German brand – founded by Adi Dassler, funnily enough – have risen to become one of the most recognisable in the world, sponsoring the likes of Arsenal, Leicester and Manchester United in the Premier League, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus in Europe and even Germany, Spain and Belgium, who all have Women's Euros 2022 kits and World Cup shirts released this year.

With a history of creating some of the greatest retro shirts of all time, too, will any of these join the pantheon of all-timers?

Ajax

Ajax home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Ajax)

With touches of gold, Ajax have gone fully regal for 2022/23 and we're here for it. The modern badge is back as the Amsterdammers stride into a new era without Erik ten Hag and with the subtlest of details all over, this is going to be a favourite with hipsters, we just know it.

Argentina

Argentina World Cup 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Adidas)

After Argentina won the Copa America with camouflage-patterned stripes, Adidas have reworked the Albaceleste's jersey with a more traditional look for the World Cup in Qatar.

There are two thinner sky-blue stripes on the back of this one, as the Argentina flag appears just above the players' names.

Arsenal

Arsenal home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Arsenal)

It's back to a collar for the Gunners, who have released a shirt that feels both effortlessly modern and unmistakably retro for the 2022/23 season. The Arsenal home shirt for 2022/23 debuted in the final game of the season against Everton and it looked absolutely lovely.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Getty)

Bayern are wearing horizontal stripes this season. Though Robert Lewandowski's future remains in doubt, whoever leads the line next season will look smart in this get-up.

Bayern Munich away shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Bayern Munich)

One can only assume that Bayern Munich have been inspired by the dulcet tones of Tony Hadley since this one is white and gold!

The Bavarians' Spandau-influenced shirt for this season is a simplistic choice but rather pompously marks them out as the kings of the Bundesliga after 10 straight titles. You can't blame them.

Belgium

Belgium women's Euro 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Adidas)

Belgium are pushing the boat out this year, revealing a black shirt for their home kit, rather than the standard red.

They've regularly appeared in black for their away kits since the men's Euro 2000, but this is a very different look for the, er, Red Devils.

Belgium women's Euro 2022 away kit

(Image credit: Adidas)

They've not even got red on their away shirt! The Belgians have a pale yellow on their Women's Euro 2022 away kit, and frankly, we don't know what to think.

Celtic

Celtic home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Adidas)

With a pattern in the green stripes this time, the Celtic home shirt for the season looks particularly 90s, with memories of the classic tops of that era.

Celtic away shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Adidas)

It's back to the 90s for the away shirt for Celtic, too. This one's black and green stripes make it one of the Bhoys' most distinctive change efforts for a while.

Germany

Germany women's Euro 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Adidas)

Germany often have enviable shirts, and while this is on the sparser end of the spectrum, the orange and red flag flashes on the sleeve brighten it up. The circular badge also works well in the central position.

Germany women's Euro 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Adidas)

Back to a turquoise offering for Germany's away shirt – possibly most fondly remembered from Euro 96, also hosted in England.

Leicester City

Leicester City home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Leicester City)

The Leicester City home shirt for 2022/23 is made by Adidas and it's reminiscent of a few Foxes' favourites. Gold is prominent on this one – just like the title-winning shirt – while there's a collar brought back to the shirt for an old-school look.

Manchester United

Manchester United home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Manchester United)

The collar is back: King Eric himself would be proud. Cantona has actually been along for the press shots on this one – and with subtle pinstripes and a pentagonal background to the crest, this is a return to retro for the Red Devils. Top marks all round.

Manchester United 90 home jersey

(Image credit: Adidas)

A retro release from Adidas Originals, this Manchester United jersey recalls simpler times. There's a whole collection of merchandise celebrating the glory glory of United in the 90s but this particular shirt is a cut above the rest.

Mexico

Mexico World Cup 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Adidas)

Mexico have been on a journey recently when it comes to home shirts. There was a black and grey hooped top with Aztec patterns, before a black and pink top was released – and they've even had time to release a new badge.

Well, Mexico are back in green in 2022, with an eagle-inspired pattern adorning the top of the shirt. It just wouldn't be a World Cup without a bold Mexican shirt, now would it? This one is sure to divide less opinion than some of their past efforts.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland women's Euro 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Getty)

The Adidas template for this season's shirts works well for Northern Ireland, with the yellow on the badge standing out well in the centre, and the round neck providing a classic look.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid home shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Real Madrid)

Mixing the past, present and future of Los Blancos, this beautifully simple new shirt is fit for European champions. With the badge printed into the pattern and a smart new collar, Benzema and co. will look smart in the heat of the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid away shirt 2022/23

(Image credit: Adidas)

It might just be the best Real Madrid away shirt… ever?

Purple isn't unusual for Los Blancos but this is a stunning look for the European champions.

Spain

Spain women's Euro 2022 home kit

(Image credit: Getty)

It's not much different to some other shirts on display at Euro 2022 and, though it's not the most memorable as a result, it is still very, very nice.

Spain women's Euro 2022 away kit

(Image credit: Adidas)

Not as popular in the FourFourTwo offices, the patterned sky blue design and monochrome badge make this one a bit forgetful.

Sweden

Sweden women Euro 2022 home shirt

(Image credit: Adidas)

Want to beat Sweden at this summer's Euro 2022? Ask… Sweden. Those cheeky Swedes have published a guide on how to beat them within their own Adidas kit – which is a timeless yellow and blue number with centred logos and a subtle pattern.

Sweden women's Euro 2022 away kit

(Image credit: Adidas)

When the pattern is this nice, we don't mind that it's on all of the Adidas shirts. What a shade of navy, eh?

