Women's Euro 2022 kits: Every country's shirts so far
By Conor Pope published
The Women's Euro 2022 kits are starting to appear – here's every shirt we have so far...
Women's Euro 2022 kits are starting to arrive, with this summer's tournament fast approaching.
The first brand out the gates to reveal their Euro 2022 shirts is Adidas, dropping the threads for five of the 16 teams who will battle it out for European supremacy in England this July.
The host themselves have not revealed their shirts, with Nike again producing the England kits.
Women's Euro 2022 kits: Belgium home
Belgium are pushing the boat out this year, revealing a black shirt for their home kit, rather than the standard red.
They've regularly appeared in black for their away kits since the men's Euro 2000, but this is a very different look for the, er, Red Devils.
Belgium home women: £70 (opens in new tab)
Women's Euro 2022 kits: Belgium away
They've not even got red on their away shirt! The Belgians will display pale yellow on their Women's Euro 2022 away kit, and frankly, we don't know what to think.
Women's Euro 2022 kits: Germany home
Germany often have enviable shirts, and while this is on the sparser end of the spectrum, the orange and red flag flashes on the sleeve brighten it up. The circular badge also works well in the central position.
Germany home women: £70 (opens in new tab)
Germany home men: £70 (opens in new tab)
Women's Euro 2022 kits: Germany away
Back to a turquoise offering for Germany's away shirt – possibly most fondly remembered from Euro 96, also hosted in England.
Germany away women: £70 (opens in new tab)
Women's Euro 2022 kits: Northern Ireland home
The Adidas template for this season's shirts works well for Northern Ireland, with the yellow on the badge standing out well in the centre, and the round neck providing a classic look.
Northern Ireland home women: £65 (opens in new tab)
Northern Ireland home men: £65 (opens in new tab)
Women's Euro 2022 kits: Spain home
It's not much different to some other shirts on display and, though it's not the most memorable as a result, it is still very, very nice.
Spain home women: £70 (opens in new tab)
Spain home men: £70 (opens in new tab)
Women's Euro 2022 kits: Spain away
Not as popular in the FourFourTwo offices, the patterned sky blue design and monochrome badge make this one a bit forgetful.
Spain away women: £70 (opens in new tab)
Women's Euro 2022 kits: Sweden home
Big Euro 96 vibes from this one, with blue backpack-like straps coming over the shoulders. Lovely stuff.
Sweden home women: £70 (opens in new tab)
Sweden home men: £70 (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.