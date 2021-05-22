Belgium Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Belgium Euro 2020 group will get under way with a pair of games on June 12.

As the name indicates, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic compelled UEFA to delay the tournament by 12 months.

The 16th edition of the European Championship, which will be hosted by 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group B

Belgium

Denmark

Russia

Finland

This summer, Belgium will have to deal with a weight of expectation they have generally not been used to at previous European Championships.

It is true that some backed the Red Devils to triumph at Euro 2016, but they were seen as dark horses rather than favourites. That has changed five years on, as demonstrated by their run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Belgium reached the quarter-finals of the last Euros but suffered a disappointing defeat by Wales. Their best showing at this competition was a runners-up finish in 1980, but such is the optimism in the country that a repeat performance would probably be seen as a disappointment.

Roberto Martinez’s side had a perfect record in qualifying, winning 10 games out of 10 to amass maximum points in their group.

Russia were among the teams they beat twice in that campaign, and they will begin the tournament proper against the same opposition in Saint Petersburg on June 12.

Belgium will then take on Denmark in Copenhagen five days later, before a return to Saint Petersburg to face Finland.

Most will expect the Red Devils to continue their 100 per cent winning record from qualifying, at least until the round of 16.