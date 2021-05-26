Euro 2020 – who is Switzerland’s manager?

Vladimir Petkovic will lead Switzerland at Euro 2020, his third consecutive tournament in charge of the national team.

The 57-year-old was appointed as manager after the 2014 World Cup, when Ottmar Hitzfeld’s reign came to an end with defeat to Argentina in the second round.

Petkovic has twice led Switzerland to the same stage and no further, losing out to first Poland and then Sweden.

The challenge is to go a step further this time and help the Swiss reach their first quarter-final since 1954, when they hosted the World Cup.

Petkovic, who was born in Sarajevo, has spent much of his career as a player and a manager in Switzerland and holds a Swiss passport.

He first acted as player-manager at Bellinzona, later returning to the club for a second spell in charge in October 2005.

From there, he moved on to Young Boys, Turkish side Samsunspor and Sion, where he oversaw four games as temporary manager.

Petkovic’s most high-profile role was at Lazio, where he won the Coppa Italia in 2013, beating fierce rivals Roma 1-0 in the final through Senad Lulic’s goal.

Later that year it was announced that he would be taking over from Hitzfeld as Switzerland manager, which resulted in him being sacked by the Italian side for failing to inform them of the agreement.

Qualification for Euro 2020 was secured in top spot, a point ahead of Denmark, who they failed to beat in their two meetings.

The Switzerland squad is captained by Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and features Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar and Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri amongst other familiar faces.

Switzerland have been drawn in Group A alongside Turkey, Italy and Wales, and will hope to reach the knockout stages once again.