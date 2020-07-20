Granit Xhaka News and Features
Date of birth: September 27 1992
Instagram: @granitxhaka
Club(s): Basel, Borussia Monchengladbach, Arsenal
Country: Switzerland
Signing fee: £35 million
Made his senior international debut against England at Wembley in June 2011. The following summer, he left hometown club Basel for Borussia Monchengladbach. In May 2016, the tough-tackling midfielder signed for Arsenal in a big-money move. Taking on the captain's armband, though, did not pan out. Having reacted angrily to being booed as he was substituted, he was stripped of the role but eventually returned to the team after a spell away.
Latest about Granit Xhaka
5 things to expect when Liverpool play Arsenal in the Community Shield
By Mark White
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool champions face off against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal FA Cup winners - but this year, the shield feels stranger than ever
