Euro 2020 – Who is Eden Hazard's wife and does he have kids?

Eden Hazard will be hoping to win his first international trophy for Belgium at this summer's European Championship.

The forward has won 107 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2008.

Hazard will be cheered on in the pan-continental tournament, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, by his wife Natacha Van Honacker.

The couple are childhood sweethearts who first met when they were 14 years old.

Hazard and Van Honacker were temporarily separated when the forward joined Lille in 2005, but his then-girlfriend moved to France once she had completed her studies.

They got married in 2012, shortly before Hazard swapped Lille for London by signing for Chelsea.

The couple already had one child at that time, and Hazard is now a father to three kids - born in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The Real Madrid star is also one of three children, and his brother Thorgan has also been called up to represent Belgium at Euro 2020.

Roberto Martinez's side are among the favourites to win this summer's European Championship, having finished third at the 2018 World Cup.

Belgium were disappointing at Euro 2016, crashing out in the quarter-finals after a shock defeat by Wales.

The pressure is on the national team, this time around, but Group B - into which they have been drawn - looks relatively straightforward.

Belgium, who were one of only two teams to amass maximum points in Euro 2020 qualifying, will face Denmark, Russia and Finland in the group stage.

A top-two finish would guarantee Belgium a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout phase.

Belgium's best ever showing at a European Championship came when they finished as runners-up in 1980, when they were beaten 2-1 by West Germany in the final.