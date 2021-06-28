Euro 2020 – Who is Frenkie de Jong's wife and does he have kids?

Frenkie de Jong was one of the Netherlands' standout performers at the European Championship.

Frank de Boer's side crashed out of the tournament on Sunday, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat by Czech Republic in the round of 16.

The Netherlands had been among the most impressive teams in the group phase of Euro 2020.

They were one of only three sides to accumulate nine points out of a possible nine, and most expected them to advance to the quarter-finals.

However, Matthijs de Ligt's red card in Sunday's match in Budapest proved to be a turning point.

Czech Republic took full advantage of the extra man and it is they who will face Denmark in the last eight.

The Netherlands, back at an international tournament for the first time since the 2014 World Cup, have still only won one knockout match at the Euros since they lifted the trophy in 1988.

De Jong did about as much as he could to bring the piece of silverware back to the country.

The Barcelona midfielder was excellent throughout the competition, showcasing his passing range from the centre of the park.

He will now turn his attention back towards the club game, although a holiday is no doubt in order first.

De Jong will probably be joined on his trip by his girlfriend, Mikky Kiemeney.

The couple are childhood sweethearts, having first met when they were at school together in the Dutch town of Arkel.

They began dating in 2014 and are still together seven years later. They do not have any children together.

Euro 2020 was De Jong's first taste of an international tournament. The Dutch missed out on Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, and the midfielder only made his international debut for the Netherlands after the competition in Russia.

Still only 24 years old, De Jong is likely to be a fixture in the Dutch team for years to come.