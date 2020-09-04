Quiz! Can you name the players signed by Manchester United since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013?
United have a new name - but can you name the transfers they've made since Fergie departed seven years ago?
Seven minutes on the clock, 33 names to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends!
Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson cleared his desk in 2013, the arrivals lounge at Manchester airport has been a curious sight. World Cup winners, Hollywood playmakers, multi-million-pound defenders, even Fabian Delph - and that's just the players who signed for City.
We want you to cast your mind back, right back, across transfer windows past. Who do you remember holding up a red and black scarf talking of his "dream to play at Old Trafford"?
David Moyes was only able to bring in two of his own men – technically, his first arrival agreed to join before he did – but Louis van Gaal and Mourinho were both let loose with United’s millions before their downfalls. Now Ole's at the wheel and the cash continues to flow.
Please note: To avoid messiness, we’ve stipulated that signed players must have played at least one Premier League game for United. Sorry, Lee Grant.
