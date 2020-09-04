Quiz! Can you name the players signed by Manchester United since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013?

Seven minutes on the clock, 33 names to guess.

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson cleared his desk in 2013, the arrivals lounge at Manchester airport has been a curious sight. World Cup winners, Hollywood playmakers, multi-million-pound defenders, even Fabian Delph - and that's just the players who signed for City.

We want you to cast your mind back, right back, across transfer windows past. Who do you remember holding up a red and black scarf talking of his "dream to play at Old Trafford"?

David Moyes was only able to bring in two of his own men – technically, his first arrival agreed to join before he did – but Louis van Gaal and Mourinho were both let loose with United’s millions before their downfalls. Now Ole's at the wheel and the cash continues to flow.

Please note: To avoid messiness, we’ve stipulated that signed players must have played at least one Premier League game for United. Sorry, Lee Grant.

