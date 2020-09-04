Quiz! Can you name England's major tournament squads 1996-2018?

Fourteen minutes on the clock, 250 names to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! How many of the 40 biggest Premier League summer transfer deadline day deals can you name?

It's been 10 months since the Three Lions last convened for a match. And plenty has happened in that time.

So it's worth remembering that in another 10, we'll (finally) know the winners of the postponed Euro 2020 tournament, whose final will be showcased on English soil. Will it be England lifting that old milk churn?

Who knows. We don't even know who's going to that competition yet. There's still time for a 16-year-old academy graduate to burst onto the scene this coming season and make himself utterly undroppable for the national side next summer.

In the meantime, we'd like you to look back over the more familiar faces of England past. Yes, 250 is a lot of names to recall - but plenty feature more than once.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

COMMENT How would Thiago Silva fit in at Chelsea?

PREDICTED FourFourTwo’s 2020/21 Premier League table

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world