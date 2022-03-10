Leicester vs Rennes: LIVE – Foxes face high-flying Frenchmen in Europa Conference League last 16 first leg

Refresh

Aaaand we're live, with just a few minutes before things get started at the King Power. This is a competition Brendan Rodgers claimed he didn't even realise Leicester would drop into after their Europa League failures – but now they're here, this is his Foxes side's best chance of making it back there...

A look at our starting XI as we close in on kick-off in the #UECL 📝

Some interesting stuff you should know: • Rennes have won all of their European away fixtures this season • ... but have lost their three previous matches in England, all without scoring Glad that sheds some light on what's ahead.

1' PEEEEEEEEEEEP! It's Rennes who get us underway, to a great roar from the home fans. They don't care that this is Europe's tertiary comp

5' A few hearts in mouths as Leicester first defend their nemesis – the set-piece – but the ball is whipped in again and Rennes' top scorer Gaetan Laborde hooks wide. A little warning from their 16-goal top scorer

16' Finally, Leicester get their first glimpse of goal. Patson Daka presses keeper Alfred Gomis hard and he almost gives the ball away, but the Rennes man gets away with it. It's been a slow start from the hosts, truth be told.

20' Close for Rennes! Belgian youngster Jeremy Doku is an absolute livewire for the visitors; first he jinks through the Foxes' backline, then tees up his mate for a poor effort that gets nowhere near troubling Schmeichel. But it was dangerous.

27' Leicester with their best move of the match: Justin beats his man and slides through Albrighton on the right, whose cross is dealt with for a corner by Traore. It's immediately followed up with another superb cross that's again hacked away for another corner. Now Rodgers' side have woken up.

30' GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! A rapser from Albrighton!



It's superb work down the left from Harvey Barnes, who blazes beyond Traore and cuts the ball across goal. It makes its way through to Albrighton just inside the box, who lashes home for 1-0. Belter

34' Traore gets booked for a daft foul on Barnes. By now, very much not a fan of the Leicester man's backside.

You've seen this scenario countless times before. Now for a satisfying conclusion... THUNDEROUS FROM MARC ALBRIGHTON!! 😤Harvey Barnes does well to work it down the left-hand side to see his cross is BLASTED home to give Leicester the lead 💥#UECL pic.twitter.com/qzayPosRR0March 10, 2022 See more

45' Chance on the stroke of half-time for Rennes as a falling Laborde sets up Jonas Martin in the box, but his eventual effort flies over the crossbar.

Aaaaaaad that's half-time. Leicester 1-0 Rennes. Rodgers will be as chuffed as he can be so far.

Back underway for the second half. You can't help but feel Leicester will need another to take with them to France for the second leg...

53' CLOSE! It's pinball in the Leicester box after a dubious free-kick is curled in. It's dangerous stuff, until the ball politely bobbles into the hands* of Schmeichel. Danger over. *Having seen a replay, off Soyuncu's hand, down onto the ground and then into the hands of Schmeichel. Would have been a harsh handball, mind.

63' A pretty good indicator of this half so far for Rennes, as Laborde absolutely wellies a clumsy effort high and ugly over the bar. Leicester have made a double change by bringing on Choudhury and Iheanacho for Justin and Daka, and are looking relatively comfortable here.

74' Chance for Rennes. It's that man Laborde again who slips the Leicester backline, but the angle is tight and Schmeichel saves comfortably with his foot. This one isn't over yet.

79' Veeeeeeery close for Rennes. It's sub Tait – Flavien, not a secret Scot – who fires one from the edge of the box. The ball bounces narrowly wide of a post.

80' Subs for Leicester: on come Maddison and Lookman for academy duo Dewsbury-Hall and Barnes.

90' GOOOOOOOOAL! From nowhere! Rennes lose possession in their own half and Leicester counter with numbers. It takes three attempts to get into the box, but Iheanacho eventually makes some space for himself and tucks home a super finish.