Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou reacts after Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal clash vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has given his reaction after Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal clashed during Spurs' 4-2 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

The two Tottenham defenders squared up at half-time with Spurs 2-0 down at Anfield and the South American pair had to be separated by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Things then went from bad to worse for Postecoglou's side as Liverpool made it 4-0 in the second half and although Spurs rallied late in the game, the north Londoners were beaten 4-2 in another damaging defeat – their fourth in a row.

Emerson Royal and Cristian Romero, seen here celebrating a goal against West Ham in February 2023, clashed during Tottenham's 4-2 defeat at Liverpool. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Postecoglou was asked about the incident after the game and said: "Look, the lads care. They're frustrated, they're not happy with the current situation and they want to address it. It just shows they care so I don’t need to address that."

The Australian was also asked about the clash in his post-match interview with Sky Sports and said: "They care, mate. They care. I’d hate to think that they were skipping into the tunnel holding hands. They care and when they care that’s a good thing."

And on the performance itself, Postecoglou said: "Our last two away games at Newcastle and Chelsea weren't great, not only the performance but the results as well.

"At least today I actually thought we played more like ourselves and we at least endeavoured to be the kind of team we want to be."

Tottenham are still seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa after Unai Emery's side were beaten at Brighton, but Spurs' hopes of making the Champions League are now very slim with just three matches left to play – including a meeting with Premier League-chasing Manchester City.

Villa have just two games remaining, but are nine goals better off than Tottenham.

