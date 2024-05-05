Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou reacts after Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal clash vs Liverpool
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has given his take on a clash between two of his defenders in Sunday's loss at Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has given his reaction after Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal clashed during Spurs' 4-2 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.
The two Tottenham defenders squared up at half-time with Spurs 2-0 down at Anfield and the South American pair had to be separated by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
Things then went from bad to worse for Postecoglou's side as Liverpool made it 4-0 in the second half and although Spurs rallied late in the game, the north Londoners were beaten 4-2 in another damaging defeat – their fourth in a row.
Postecoglou was asked about the incident after the game and said: "Look, the lads care. They're frustrated, they're not happy with the current situation and they want to address it. It just shows they care so I don’t need to address that."
The Australian was also asked about the clash in his post-match interview with Sky Sports and said: "They care, mate. They care. I’d hate to think that they were skipping into the tunnel holding hands. They care and when they care that’s a good thing."
And on the performance itself, Postecoglou said: "Our last two away games at Newcastle and Chelsea weren't great, not only the performance but the results as well.
"At least today I actually thought we played more like ourselves and we at least endeavoured to be the kind of team we want to be."
Tottenham are still seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa after Unai Emery's side were beaten at Brighton, but Spurs' hopes of making the Champions League are now very slim with just three matches left to play – including a meeting with Premier League-chasing Manchester City.
Villa have just two games remaining, but are nine goals better off than Tottenham.
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.