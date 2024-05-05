Manchester United could be about to sign Barcelona superstar, following bombshell Xavi comments: report

Manchester United are reportedly one of a number clubs monitoring the situation of a frustrated Barcelona star ahead of a possible summer transfer.

United are stepping up their search for new players, with a fresh focus on recruitment and identifying youth talent since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe in February.

Ratcliffe is in charge of football operations at Old Trafford after his INEOS group acquired a 27.7% share in the club and big changes are in store this summer in what will be his first transfer window.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with Barcelona forward Vitor Roque, who signed for the Catalan club amid much fanfare in January, only to fall out of favour with Xavi in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old, a €40 million signing from Athletico Paranaense, has not played for Barça since their LaLiga game against Cadiz on April 13th and cut a frustrated figure on the bench during Saturday's 4-2 defeat to Girona.

That loss ended Barcelona's slim hopes of winning LaLiga as Real Madrid were proclaimed champions and worse still, saw the Blaugrana drop to third place below Girona in the table.

With Roque an unused substitute at Montilivi, his wife Dayana Lins posted an Instagram story featuring three emojis: one with hands covering the face, another with a hand over the mouth and a third with a finger to the lips in a gesture of silence.

Xavi had previously said that Vitor Roque would be going nowhere in the summer, but has more recently put off speaking about the Brazilian forward's situation.

"Vitor Roque is a Barça player and when the season ends, the moment will come to talk speak with him about the best [thing] for everyone," Xavi said ahead of Saturday's game against Girona.

And he added: "What interests us now is for him to be in good shape and to have him available for the game. There are five games left and he could have protagonism just like the rest of his team-mates. Now he has to focus on that."

According to Mundo Deportivo, United are one of a number of clubs monitoring the Brazilian's situation at Barcelona, along with Napoli, Nice and Lyon.

The report claims Barça may consider a loan for the Brazilian as the Catalan club looks to balance the books this summer and comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacts in frustration after conceding a goal to Girona in LaLiga in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourtwo's view, Vitor Roque could be available on loan this summer, although it seems highly unlikely that Barcelona will let the Brazilian leave in a permanent deal so soon after signing him. With Barça potentially needing to let players leave in order to comply with FFP rules, a short-term loan could suit all parties. However, Xavi has spoken of how the South American is being shown videos to help him adapt and having recently arrived in Europe, the young forward will likely need a coach and a club that can help him to develop over the next 12 months.

