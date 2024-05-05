Liverpool defender seeking surprise exit, ahead of Arne Slot arriving: report

Liverpool look set for a defensive rebuild this summer as Arne Slot prepares to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, with new signings on the cards and one player already reported to be keen on leaving the Reds.

Klopp annonced in late January that he will leaving Liverpool at the end of this season, his ninth with the Merseyside club, with big changes on the horizon at Anfield.

Former Liverpool favourite Xabi Alonso was the leading candidate to take over from Klopp initially, but the Basque is staying at Bayer Leverkusen after leading the German club to their first ever Bundesliga title and Feyenoord manager Slot is now expected to be the man in charge at Anfield next season.

Joe Gomez in action for Liverpool against Atalanta in the Europa League in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Anfield Watch, Joe Gomez is "open to a fresh challenge" ahead of Slot's arrival and could be on his way out after nine seasons at Liverpool.

Gomez joined the Reds from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2015 and has made over 200 appearances for the Anfield club in that time.

The 26-year-old is not a guaranteed starter for Liverpool, though, and is thought to be keen on a return to London as he seeks more regular first-team football.

If Gomez does leave Liverpool this summer, the England international will have made all of his Reds appearances under Klopp, having arrived at Anfield the same summer as the German manager. He is the sole survivor of the entire Klopp era.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with versatile Feyernoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida and Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.

In FourFourTwo's view, losing Gomez would be a shame for Liverpool and their new incoming manager. While not irreplaceable, the 26-year-old has been a trusty player in his nine years at Anfield and is a valuable member of the Reds' squad.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool targeting A-list £113m Darwin Nunez replacement - after club chief confirmed summer departure: report

6 priorities for Liverpool's new sporting director

Jamie Carragher’s hysterical interview with Jadon Sancho after downing ‘eight pints’ with Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall