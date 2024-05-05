Liverpool defender seeking surprise exit, ahead of Arne Slot arriving: report
Liverpool could lose a key defender this summer ahead of Arne Slot's expected arrival as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool look set for a defensive rebuild this summer as Arne Slot prepares to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, with new signings on the cards and one player already reported to be keen on leaving the Reds.
Klopp annonced in late January that he will leaving Liverpool at the end of this season, his ninth with the Merseyside club, with big changes on the horizon at Anfield.
Former Liverpool favourite Xabi Alonso was the leading candidate to take over from Klopp initially, but the Basque is staying at Bayer Leverkusen after leading the German club to their first ever Bundesliga title and Feyenoord manager Slot is now expected to be the man in charge at Anfield next season.
According to Anfield Watch, Joe Gomez is "open to a fresh challenge" ahead of Slot's arrival and could be on his way out after nine seasons at Liverpool.
Gomez joined the Reds from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2015 and has made over 200 appearances for the Anfield club in that time.
The 26-year-old is not a guaranteed starter for Liverpool, though, and is thought to be keen on a return to London as he seeks more regular first-team football.
If Gomez does leave Liverpool this summer, the England international will have made all of his Reds appearances under Klopp, having arrived at Anfield the same summer as the German manager. He is the sole survivor of the entire Klopp era.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with versatile Feyernoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida and Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu.
In FourFourTwo's view, losing Gomez would be a shame for Liverpool and their new incoming manager. While not irreplaceable, the 26-year-old has been a trusty player in his nine years at Anfield and is a valuable member of the Reds' squad.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool targeting A-list £113m Darwin Nunez replacement - after club chief confirmed summer departure: report
6 priorities for Liverpool's new sporting director
Jamie Carragher’s hysterical interview with Jadon Sancho after downing ‘eight pints’ with Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.