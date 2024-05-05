Tottenham looking to snare Turkish wonderkid, ahead of bitter rivals: report

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly hoping to beat their London rivals to the signing of a Turkish wonderkid this summer.

Spurs have been unable to replicate their early-season form in the second half of the campaign and manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to bring in a number of players this summer as he targets talent to fit into his style of play.

The Australian manager has admitted that changes will be necessary ahead of his second season at the north London club and there is likely to be a focus on youth as he shapes a squad in his image.

Semih Kilicsoy on the ball for Besiktas against Fenerbahce in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player who has been linked is Turkish wonderkid Semih Kilicsoy, but Spurs are likely to face severe competition for the 18-year-old forward.

Kilicsoy has impressed in his breakthrough season at Besiktas and the Turkish Under-21 international is reportedly being tracked by a number of Europe's top teams.

According to CaughtOffside, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all watching the talented teenager.

But Tottenham could face even bigger competition for the forward from their London rivals, with Arsenal and West Ham understood to be interested, along with Fulham.

Kilicsoy, who is under contract at Besiktas until 2028, can play as an attacking midfielder on the left side or as a centre-forward. He is expected to cost in the region of €25-€30 million.

Richarlison would be one of the attacking players to leave Tottenham this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Kilicsoy certainly seems like a talented player and Tottenham definitely need to improve their attack, having not replaced all-time top scorer Harry Kane last summer. With Arsenal in the market for a more established striker and Spurs still in a development period under Postecoglou, a move to N17 could be a good fit for both the player and the club.

