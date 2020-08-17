Quiz! Can you name every country Thierry Henry scored against?

Eight minutes on the clock, 51 countries to guess.

You know, for all the connection that Thierry Henry has with Arsenal, that's not all he did in his career.

The fabulous Frenchman is his country's leading scorer in internationals. That's 51 goals he scored in 11 years - he was even their top scorer at the World Cup in 1998.

France were erratic during Henry's era. They were outstanding in 1998 and Euro 2000, crashed out of the 2002 World Cup without a goal, were average at Euro 2004, and then made it back to the World Cup final two years later. By 2010, they were back to being poor again.

But Thierry consistently scored for Les Bleus. Today we're just asking you who the man himself scored against - one particular island won't be remembering him fondly...

