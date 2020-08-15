Can you guess 50 correct answers in our football firsts and lasts quiz?

Ten minutes on the clock, 50 answers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the starting XI from every Barcelona Champions League final win?

Your first football match is not often that a vital game - it's usually a run-of-the-mill, boring 1-1 or something between your local team and someone else.

But you never forget it, nonetheless. After countless Lionel Messi masterclasses or Jurgen Klopp comebacks, the first match will always remain as fresh as the day you went to that game.

Likewise, you never forget a last game either. The last at a stadium, with a family member, under a manager or watching a great player.

We thought we'd test your knowledge of firsts and lasts today. All of the questions are about one or the other - let's see how you handle these trivia teasers...

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

ATLETICO MADRID The Champions League's toughest team to beat? Meet RB Leipzig's biggest ever challenge: Diego Simeone

COMMENT Are Crystal Palace finally starting to see the value in youth?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world