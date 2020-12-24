Thierry Henry News and Features
Date of birth: August 17, 1977
Instagram: @thierryhenry
Club(s): Belgium (assistant), Monaco, Montreal Impact
Country: France
The former France and Arsenal striker, widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, began coaching Arsenal's youth teams in 2015. The UEFA A licence holder joined Belgium's coaching staff under Roberto Martinez in 2016 and helped them finish third at the 2018 World Cup. Appointed Monaco boss in 2018, he was sacked after three months and became head coach of Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact in November 2019. Henry left the role in 2021 due to family reasons.
Latest about Thierry Henry
