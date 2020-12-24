Thierry Henry News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: August 17, 1977

Instagram: @thierryhenry

Club(s): Belgium (assistant), Monaco, Montreal Impact

Country: France

The former France and Arsenal striker, widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, began coaching Arsenal's youth teams in 2015. The UEFA A licence holder joined Belgium's coaching staff under Roberto Martinez in 2016 and helped them finish third at the 2018 World Cup. Appointed Monaco boss in 2018, he was sacked after three months and became head coach of Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact in November 2019. Henry left the role in 2021 due to family reasons.

Thierry Henry and Pep Guardiola

Thierry Henry exclusive: “I speak to Pep Guardiola whenever I can – tactically, he’s a freak!”

By FourFourTwo Staff

In an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo, Thierry Henry discusses the influences of his former mentors and how he's still in contact with Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry exclusive: “One day, I’d like to coach Arsenal – I'd even cut the grass!”

By FourFourTwo Staff

In our exclusive interview with the recently-departed Montreal boss, Thierry Henry talks about influences, learning curves and management desires - including a return to Arsenal

Kaka

Quiz! Can you get 30 correct answers in our returning players quiz?

By FourFourTwo Staff

30 players, we just want you to tell us whether or not they returned to play for the same club again

Nike Mercurial Vapor

Nike Mercurial boots: Every version of the boot through the years

By Mark White

Nike Mercurial Vapors have been the seminal speed demons since 1998 - but how much have they evolved from that first pair?

Thierry Henry

Ranked! Thierry Henry's 6 greatest Premier League moments

By Mark White

Lists He's number one in our all-time top 100 - but what were Thierry Henry's best moments in an Arsenal shirt?

Oct 27, 2020; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry reacts during the second half against Nashville SC at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA

Thierry Henry in line for Bournemouth job

By FourFourTwo Staff

It would be the Arsenal legend's first managerial position in England

Thierry Henry

Arsenal legends Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry to go head-to-head for Bournemouth job - report

By FourFourTwo Staff

The two Frenchmen are competing to become Jason Tindall's successor

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

Thierry Henry

CF Montreal: Thierry Henry compares Montreal Impact's exciting new rebrand to former club Arsenal

By Mark White

The MLS coach was on hand to talk about Montreal's slick new badge, name and look

Barcelona

Ranked! The 10 best Barcelona sides ever

By Mark White

Delving into the depths of the Blaugrana from Rivaldo to Ronaldinho, Maradona to Messi

