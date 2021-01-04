Quiz! Can you name every English club to qualify for Europe since 1992?

Five minutes on the clock, 28 clubs to guess - we've listed the last season they qualified for Europe.

Some fans are waking up to 2021, thrilled with the prospect of more European knockouts ahead of them next season.

Others, however, are less than excited about having dropped from the Champions League into the Europa League. Sorry, United fans.

One day, we'll probably all watch the European Super League. But until then, the closest we'll come to seeing our cousins on the continent is by finishing in 7th or above - or winning a domestic cup, of course.

Today, we're looking back at a 28-year history of English sides taking trips abroad. Can you remember who's made the Champions League or Europa League/UEFA Cup since the Premier League began?

