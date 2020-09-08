Quiz! Can you name the 72 players with at least 40 Premier League assists?
Often underrated, these are the men who've made fearsome frontmen's jobs easier since 1992. How many can you get in nine minutes?
Twelve minutes on the clock, 72 names to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo - after you're done, challenge your pals to see how their brains size up against yours...
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Premier League side's most-played XI last season?
It's always the goalscorers who get the glory – but what about the players who make that net-busting possible?
Since 1992/93 only four players have broken the 100-assist mark – and one is rather far ahead – but in this quiz we've featured every player with 40 to their name for you to recall.
In 2018/19, Eden Hazard led the way with 15 assists in the Premier League – more than anyone else in Europe's top five leagues managed, though still five short of Thierry Henry's remarkably generous haul of 20 back in 2002/03.
This year, Kevin De Bruyne hit 20 too - but is he on the list?
While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!
NOW READ...
FPL TIPS The best-value outfield players to pick for your Fantasy football team, according to statistics
IN THE MAG Season Preview 2020/21! EVERY team rated in our 196-page summer special
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.