Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?
There are now three whole competitions to enter - but can you name the near-century of clubs who are in with a shot of European glory?
You have 12 minutes to guess 94 clubs.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
Ahh, the European Super League. The closed shop of 12 teams - plus five to eight more - of the biggest sides in Europe playing each other every week.
The idea had nothing on the current competitions we have - that's clear from this week's football, already. We've seen 6-3s, four-goal debuts and a multi-million empire being held 1-1 by a club whose record signing came from Leicester's under-23s.
And that's just the Champions League. The Europa League is newly streamlined and boasts some exciting clashes tonight - while even the Europa Conference League has a few big-hitters in the mix.
But can you name who any of these teams are?
