The worst kit your club ever had - according FourFourTwo readers

You get excited for it. You hear rumours. You see some fancy mock-ups that a fan has done on Twitter. And then the new shirt gets released and it's the worst shade of pink possible in the palette. You're going to look an idiot if you buy that.

We've all been there and bought the t-shirt - some of literally bought the horrible pink shirt even though we knew it was against our better judgement. But since it was #FootballShirtFriday last week, we thought we'd ask you for the mingers in your wardrobe; the duffers in your drawer.

Adidas came in with with back to back to back horror shows. Take your pick. https://t.co/cvAsAsaz7H pic.twitter.com/ntK70sMIC3November 20, 2020

The pink one was pretty awful. The snakeskin shirt was abysmal. But can we shock you? The zebra one isn't all that bad...

Worst kit in recent history https://t.co/wOwacS2cS7 pic.twitter.com/F3vwC1EJ2nNovember 20, 2020

Arsenal's aquamarine nightmare was a bizarre one. Not bright enough to look exciting, not pale enough to look classy. Such a strange, stretchy mess.

When we reached the end of the Puma deal and they churned out this absolute monstrosity. https://t.co/hWzdMeLRIe pic.twitter.com/5ymWb3AiVdNovember 20, 2020

...and no, the red home kit, with random pink rings around the sleeves, was no better that season.

Not sure it’s *the* worst, but it’s certainly up there. https://t.co/wIC0FOI73F pic.twitter.com/9g3TQHyRzSNovember 20, 2020

Another pale teal mess, here. What is it with clubs doing monochrome badges, too? Just stick with the colour one, for goodness sake.

Honestly? We're not sure if this is a bad kit or an average kit that Sir Alex Ferguson himself convinced us all was bad. But no roundup of bad kits is complete without it, so here it is.

I *think* this was the worst of a bad bunch from Warrior pic.twitter.com/PXQsoIdxnNNovember 20, 2020

Who gave Warrior the keys to Liverpool? Appalling effort all round. Surely Liverpool's nastiest kit...

Short memory pic.twitter.com/Gc1AZrOhKzNovember 20, 2020

...oh, no, spoke too soon. Inspired by the dragon shirts that that kid used to wear to the school disco in Year 5.

Cowdenbeath FC away from the early 1990's. 😳 pic.twitter.com/GB18KKu4wDNovember 20, 2020

Gonna have to disagree here, Alex. This is so awful it's come back into fashion, friend.

Egypt qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 30 years and adidas gave us this base template monstrosity to wear for it. pic.twitter.com/ImHjnsqLGNNovember 20, 2020

This is pretty lazy, isn't it? No one wants their team to go identikit... if you pardon the pun.

It’s not even close 🤢 #asfc https://t.co/i4cZKOMwFr pic.twitter.com/935G9gbtkUNovember 20, 2020

Stanley have had some iconic shirts in recent years - we're thinking of the Wham one. But this? This is not one of them.

SSC Napoli Camo Xtreme 😬A bit too extreme for me 😅 pic.twitter.com/yywgMD3Z77November 20, 2020

So much going on. Shocking haircut from Hamsik doesn't add any style. And they combined it with a bad-looking sponsor, too. Bet they got laughed out of fashion capital Milan on away trips.

Only one winner for this surely? pic.twitter.com/UNzRD8KDnQNovember 20, 2020

Show this to anyone who doesn't know the story of Cardiff City changing their colours to appease an owner's superstitions and they won't see the big deal with this shirt. If you know, you know.

Has this been submitted yet... pic.twitter.com/lxZu5no72RNovember 20, 2020

Newcastle United have had a few bleak efforts but the Solero shirt really takes the biscuit (or ice cream). The fact that ill-fated Northern Rock are splashed across it only makes it worse.

The Brentford ‘shirt that never was’.Quite a departure from the usual red/whiteGot booed all the way around Griffin Park when shown to the fans by two of the youth team (now traumatised) and was promptly pulled . pic.twitter.com/QYM7eIM6xYNovember 20, 2020

Now that's the kind of tweet we were hoping for when we posed this question. Comical overreaction from fans, naff jersey and a fan posing for a photo in it with a big grin. Nick - you win a gold star, sir.

Deportivo home kit 2003 has to be right up there, surely? 😷😉 pic.twitter.com/ibEbpeBPQkNovember 22, 2020

We prefer not to speak. If we speak, we are in big trouble.

The 'tin foil kit' - easily our worst ever pic.twitter.com/wbsOTIYCp0November 20, 2020

OK, everyone write down their best baked potato jokes and send them in to the editor, please.

No contest pic.twitter.com/gJTdAHbh8XNovember 20, 2020

It's easily the worst Premier League shirt this season. Not even an oiled-up Adama Traore can pull off that mess.

Chocolate and cream is a bold choice for a 21st Century football shirt. If nothing else, it's commendable that Tottenham Hotspur tried something so ambitious.

Pick from any one of these monstrosities. https://t.co/N7hkZCohxM pic.twitter.com/smpHmJjODdNovember 20, 2020

Does this fella like any of Aston Villa's shirts?

