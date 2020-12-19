Robert Lewandowski News and Features

Date of birth: August 21, 1988

Instagram: @_rl9

Club(s): Znicz Pruszkow, Lech Poznan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich

Country: Poland

Signing fee: Free transfer

Has averaged more than a goal every second game with every club he has played for. After starring in Polish football, he moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2010, winning two Bundesliga titles and reaching the Champions League final. Then followed the well-worn path from Dortmund to rivals Bayern in 2014, joining on a free transfer, and winning the Bundesliga title in each of his first five seasons with the club. After Bayern won every available trophy to them in 2020, Lewandowski achieved the Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020, with the Ballon d'Or controversially cancelled.