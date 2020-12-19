Robert Lewandowski News and Features
Date of birth: August 21, 1988
Instagram: @_rl9
Club(s): Znicz Pruszkow, Lech Poznan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich
Country: Poland
Signing fee: Free transfer
Has averaged more than a goal every second game with every club he has played for. After starring in Polish football, he moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2010, winning two Bundesliga titles and reaching the Champions League final. Then followed the well-worn path from Dortmund to rivals Bayern in 2014, joining on a free transfer, and winning the Bundesliga title in each of his first five seasons with the club. After Bayern won every available trophy to them in 2020, Lewandowski achieved the Best FIFA Men's Player for 2020, with the Ballon d'Or controversially cancelled.
