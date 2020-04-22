Video: Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Michy Batshuayi feature in Hyundai’s ‘Home Advantage’ campaign to help young fans develop football skills during lockdown

The first video, 'Home Advantage: Dribbling', is based on Chelsea players’ favourite drills and features Blues stars Christian Pulisic and Michy Batshuayi.

Watch as the Chelsea foundation coaches take young viewers through four different types of dribbling drill; each one a must for any young player, and the perfect way to keep active during this lockdown period.

(Just hit play on the video below to get involved.)

The 'Home Advantage' series is part of the Hyundai FC grassroots programme which has been able to impact over 200 players throughout the UK this season.

However, with the programme now on hold as the nation follows government guidelines to stay at home, Hyundai FC is instead coming to homes across the nation.

Chelsea have lent the expertise of their Foundation coaches and first-team players in a one-stop skills shop aimed at improving young fans at home.

Each week, a new episode of the ‘Home Advantage’ campaign will be released, focusing on a different skill with new Chelsea players. Every episode will include coaching tips and challenges to bring together the skills learned that week, and families are encouraged to film and share their attempts on social media using #HyundaiFC.

Chelsea Foundation international development manager Ian Woodroffe said: “We know how challenging it can be for parents to keep their kids engaged during the lockdown, and equally, how eager children are to keep up to speed with their football skills when they’re unable to practice with their friends.

"The Hyundai FC 'Home Advantage' content series brings Chelsea’s world-class Foundation coaches to parents and children up and down the country, meaning when the time comes to get back on the football pitch, you’ll be sure to have the advantage over your opposition.”

All videos in the series will be available via the Hyundai Life blog and Chelsea's YouTube channel