Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag wants Barcelona star as first Sir Jim Ratcliffe signing in 'dream' move - if he stays

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is hoping to bring in a Barcelona star as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first signing this summer – if he stays for a third season at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag led United to the EFL Cup and back to the Champions League in a promising debut campaign after joining from Ajax in 2022, but the Dutchman's second season has been much more difficult.

The Red Devils are down in eighth place ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Arsenal and Ten Hag's future at the club remains uncertain, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to make significant improvements since his partial takeover in February.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recruitment is one key area where Manchester United have struggled in recent years and Ratcliffe is understood to be keen on a new strategy focusing on younger players.

There has already been much speculation over the first new signings who could come in this summer and according to Mundo Deportivo, Ten Hag is trying to convince Ratcliffe to snap up his former Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

De Jong is a long-time target of Ten Hag's and the Dutch manager is said to be "still crazy" about bringing in the midfielder.

De Jong is happy in Barcelona, but is yet to commit to a new contract offer submitted by the Catalan club. The midfielder, who turns 27 this Sunday, currently has a deal at Barça until 2026.

However, Barcelona are also in the market for another central midfielder this summer and the club's precarious financial situation means they might contemplate a sale.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, De Jong still seems more likely to stay where he is. The Dutch midfielder and his partner enjoy life in Barcelona and he is determined to make the move a success. Having previously fought to stay at the Catalan club when they were willing to sell him, De Jong looks like being a Barça player for a while yet.

