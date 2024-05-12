Diogo Dalot: Sir Jim Ratcliffe will usher in a new era at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot believes new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe can bring the good times back at Old Trafford - and he wants to be a part of it.

The billionaire Ineos owner completed his minority purchase of the club earlier this year and his Ineos team will now run the Red Devils’ football operations.

This is likely to mean a busy summer transfer window for the club, as Ratcliffe and his team look to rebuild a squad that is limping to the finish line this season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Martin Rickett)

“It’s been a difficult campaign,” Dalot admits to FourFourTwo. “But I’m more hopeful than in the past, especially after the meeting with the new co-owners.

“They’re here to help us, they have a good vision for the future and I feel like we can achieve good things. I want to be a part of getting Man United back to the top. I couldn’t leave this place without feeling that United are winning once again.”

Darlot start the Red Devils’ League Cup final win over Newcastle United in February 2023 and knows that trophies are what matters to supporters.

“Last season, we had a taste with the League Cup – winning that was my high point so far at United,” he continues. “But that’s not enough for a club like this. Even if you win four titles in one season, there’s pressure to do the same again the next.

“It’s been tough, especially for the supporters, but the players suffer with the fans as well. I’m genuinely hopeful we’re going to be on the right track.”

