Chelsea report: Four exits confirmed by ‘insider’ ahead of another massive summer

Chelsea are set for another busy summer in the transfer market, with plenty of ins and outs expected at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have spent in excess of £1 billion on new players since the arrival of owner Todd Boehly in 2022, but this has been a disappointing campaign for the west London club.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have won their last three Premier League games and are in with a chance of finishing in the top six, but even that would be well short of what was expected at the beginning of the season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the Blues will be targeting a number of new signings in order to improve next season, the club will also need to shift several of their current stars in order to raise funds this summer and comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

And according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Romelu Lukaku, Ian Maatsen, Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja are among the players who will be leaving Chelsea this summer.

"We're likely to see departures at Chelsea this summer, particularly with the players who are currently out on loan," Romano told CaughtOffside.

"As previously reported, the plan is for Armando Broja to be sold once he comes back from his loan at Fulham, and Hakim Ziyech can already be considered to have played his last game for Chelsea. I also expect Romelu Lukaku and Ian Maatsen to leave Chelsea."

Broja could sign for Fulham, where he is now playing on loan, while Galatasaray will be expected to trigger their option to buy Ziyech.

Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah have also been linked with exits, and the pair's futures at Chelsea remain unclear.

