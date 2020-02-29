5 memorable Clasico clashes between Barcelona and Real Madrid

Real Madrid host Barcelona on Sunday night as the top two teams in LaLiga go toe-to-toe in El Clasico.

With Barca two points clear of their rivals, both teams know that victory at the Bernabeu could have a major impact on the title race.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five memorable meetings between the two Spanish superpowers.

Real Madrid 3 Barcelona 4 – March 2014

𝟓. 🗓️ 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟗/𝟏𝟎𝟒. 🗓️ 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟐/𝟏𝟑𝟑. 🗓️ 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔/𝟏𝟕𝟐. 🗓️ 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟔/𝟎𝟕𝟏. 🗓️ 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔/𝟏𝟕— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 25, 2020

Lionel Messi’s hat-trick inspired a thrilling win for Barca against 10-man

Real. Andres Iniesta put the visitors ahead before Karim Benzema’s brace turned things around. Messi then struck with his first just before half-time to level the score. A Cristiano Ronaldo penalty put the hosts 3-2 ahead before Sergio Ramos was sent off – and Messi completed his hat-trick with two penalties.

Barcelona 5 Real Madrid 0 – November 2010

🔙 On this day, 8⃣ years ago… FC Barcelona 5-0 Real MadridWatch more Barça videos on @Dugout 👉 https://t.co/fpeGcbxJJ9pic.twitter.com/gfd7ytUs6k— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2018

Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona inflicted the biggest margin of defeat in an El

Clasico since 1994 when they beat Jose Mourinho’s Real 5-0 at the Nou Camp. The hosts never looked back after going 2-0 up inside 18 minutes through Xavi and Pedro. Messi did not score but he set up David Villa for the third and fourth goals in the space of three second-half minutes before Jeffren wrapped up the win after Ramos received a red card.

Real Madrid 2 Barcelona 6 – May 2009

Carles Puyol was on the scoresheet as Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid in front of their own fans in 2009 (Dave Thompson/PA)

Barcelona stormed to a 6-2 win at the Bernabeu on their way to their first title for three years in 2009. Gonzalo Higuain nodded Real into the lead before Thierry Henry scored the equaliser and defender Carles Puyol headed his side ahead. Messi struck either side of a Ramos header to keep Barca in front before Henry tapped in his second and Gerard Pique added a sixth.

Real Madrid 4 Barcelona 2 – April 2005

Zinedine Zidane, right, scored the opening goal for Real against Barca in the 2005 clash (David Davies/PA)

At the peak of the Galacticos era, Michael Owen and David Beckham inspired Real to a 4-2 win over their arch rivals. Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo put Los Blancos two goals up inside 20 minutes before Samuel Eto’o pulled one back. Raul made it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time before Beckham picked out Owen, who beat Victor Valdes to make it 4-1 in the 65th minute. Ronaldinho expertly curled in a free-kick to reduce the arrears but it was too little too late.

Real Madrid 5 Barcelona 0 – January 1995

Hoy cumple años Zamorano, máximo goleador de #LaLiga en 1995 y artífice de este histórico hat-trick ante el FC Barcelona… 🇨🇱⚽— LaLiga (@LaLiga) January 18, 2018

Almost a year after a 5-0 loss at the Nou Camp, Jorge Valdano’s Real stormed to victory by the same margin at the Bernabeu. A first-half hat-trick from Chilean striker Ivan Zamorano put the game beyond the Catalans before Luis Enrique, who went on to manage and play for Barcelona, added the fourth. Jose Amavisca scored the fifth goal as Real went on to claim the title.