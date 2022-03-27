Arsenal report: Gunners plan summer bid for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford

Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford after a difficult season for the England international, say reports.

The 24-year-old has struggled for form this term and the Mirror reports that the Gunners want to bring him in to bolster their attack.

Mikel Arteta’s squad is short of strikers following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s January move to Barcelona, and with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract in June.

Rashford has one more year left on his contract, with the option of a further year beyond that, but he has fallen out of favour under Ralf Rangnick.

The striker has started 10 Premier League games this season and scored five goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

He came in for criticism for his performance in United’s Champions League last 16 defeat to Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

The England striker strongly denied accusations that he showed the middle finger to fans after that game.

But he explained in a social media post: "I had been heckled from the minute I stepped foot outside the ground, abuse not just aimed at my football. People were looking for a reaction from me.”

With Rashford not getting regular game time and Arsenal on course to qualify for the Champions League, the Mirror believes he could get the chance to have a fresh start at the Emirates.

The striker could also be tempted by a switch in order to increase his chances of making England's World Cup squad, after being left out of Gareth Southgate's selection for this month's friendlies.

Much could depend on United’s ongoing search for a new manager, though.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are considering several candidates to take the job ahead of next season, and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino appear to be the leading contenders.

A change of leadership could change Rashford’s situation too, as a new man at the helm might revive the striker’s form at his boyhood club.

Now read

RANKED! The best left-backs in the world right now

ENGLAND Predicting the 2022 World Cup squad

QUIZ Can you name England's one-cap wonders since 1999?