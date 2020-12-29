Marcus Rashford News and Features
Date of birth: October 31, 1997
Instagram: @marcusrashford
Club(s): Manchester United
Country: England
Signing fee: Academy
Announced himself in Manchester United's first team with two goals on a dream debut against FC Midtjylland in February 2016. From there on he was virtually irreplaceable. Rashford has since played at major tournaments for England and tasted success with his club in the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.
