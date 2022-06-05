Arsenal report: Gunners willing to offer Gabriel Jesus HUGE pay rise if he joins club

Arsenal are willing to pay Gabriel Jesus close to £200,000 per week if he joins the club this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have made the Brazil international one of their top transfer targets ahead of next season.

After narrowly missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League last term, Arsenal (opens in new tab) are determined to strengthen their squad in several departments.

The club recently confirmed that Alex Lacazette will depart when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona (opens in new tab) in January, leaving Arsenal short of attacking options.

(Image credit: Getty)

Signing a new striker is therefore their priority this summer, and Jesus is the man at the top of their wish list.

Manchester City (opens in new tab) are prepared to do business if the price is right, with the Brazilian once again finding himself in and out of the team in the 2021/22 campaign.

The Premier League champions are not prepared to sell Jesus on the cheap, though: reports suggest they will demand £55m to sell him.

Arsenal also know they will have to work hard to persuade the 25-year-old to move to the Emirates Stadium given their absence from the Champions League.

To that end, The Sun (opens in new tab) reveals that the north London outfit are prepared to offer Jesus a weekly wage of £190,000 - £80,000 more than he receives at the Eithad Stadium.

(Image credit: Getty)

The striker is currently away with the national team, with Brazil due to face Japan in a friendly on Monday.

But Manchester City plan to hold talks with the player's representatives over the next few days to try and find out what Jesus wants to do.

Arsenal have already met with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and have made their strong interest in the striker known.

And they hope that by offering to increase his pay packet by 73 per cent, Jesus will be persuaded to join up with Mikel Arteta's side.