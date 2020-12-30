Gabriel Jesus News and Features

Date of birth: April 3, 1997

Instagram: @dejesusoficial

Club(s): Palmeiras, Manchester City

Country: Brazil

Signing fee: £27 million

Being back-up to Sergio Aguero might faze some players but the Brazilian has gone about his work at Manchester City with a quiet demeanour safe in the knowledge his day will come. Since moving from Palmeiras in 2016 he has shown a penchant for scoring important goals and switched his club shirt number from 33 to 9 in the summer. Has won the Premier League (twice), FA Cup, EFL Cup (twice) and the Copa America.