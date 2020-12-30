Gabriel Jesus News and Features
Date of birth: April 3, 1997
Instagram: @dejesusoficial
Club(s): Palmeiras, Manchester City
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £27 million
Being back-up to Sergio Aguero might faze some players but the Brazilian has gone about his work at Manchester City with a quiet demeanour safe in the knowledge his day will come. Since moving from Palmeiras in 2016 he has shown a penchant for scoring important goals and switched his club shirt number from 33 to 9 in the summer. Has won the Premier League (twice), FA Cup, EFL Cup (twice) and the Copa America.
Latest about Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City transfer news: Gabriel Jesus names the club he would love to play for
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Brazil international wants to have a second spell at Palmeiras in the future
Manchester City transfer news: Premier League leaders prepare £100 million bid for Erling Haaland
By FourFourTwo Staff
City need a new striker to replace the ageing Sergio Aguero and have made Haaland their prime target
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.