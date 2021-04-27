Arsenal transfer news: Club opens contract talks with Emile Smith Rowe but dealt Martin Odegaard blow

Arsenal are preparing to open contract talks with Emile Smith Rowe, according to reports.

The attacking midfielder is enjoying an excellent breakout season at the Emirates Stadium, having become a prominent part of Mikel Arteta’s team in recent months.

The 20-year-old, who joined Arsenal’s academy in 2010, has scored two goals and provided seven assists in 27 appearances in all competitions this term.

Smith Rowe is under contract at the Emirates Stadium until 2023, but The Athletic reports that the club are keen to reward the youngster with a new deal.

Arsenal want to secure Smith Rowe’s long-term future and are prepared to offer him a pay rise after his performances in recent months.

Arteta is still keen to add another No.10 to his squad this summer, though, with Arsenal keen to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal.

The Real Madrid playmaker has impressed since moving to north London on loan in January.

However, AS reports that Madrid want Odegaard back at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the campaign.

That could force Arsenal to look elsewhere for another attacking midfielder, with Madrid said to view Odegaard as an integral part of their long-term plans.

Arsenal could be set for a busy summer, with the nature of their activity likely to depend on whether or not they qualify for Europe.

The Gunners are currently 10th in the Premier League table and look set to miss out on the top-seven finish that would earn them a place in continental competition.

However, Arsenal are through to the semi-finals of the Europa League, whose winners will automatically qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League.

David Luiz looks set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June, while there is also uncertainty over the futures of Hector Bellerin, Reiss Nelson. Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

