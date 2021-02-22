Quiz! Can you name the top 50 clubs in the all-time Champions League table?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 clubs to guess. They're ranked based on points - three for a win, one for a draw - so we're not judging them by their European titles.

There are some that say that the Champions League has become a diluted competition. That its title no longer reflects the tournament when you can finish fourth in the Premier League but go all the way in Europe.

But... does anyone really want to see just the title-winners from every country facing off against other? Do you really want to lose the spectacle of a tie like Tottenham against Manchester City the other year? Do you really want to have to choose between Kane and Sterling, in such a case?

The more the merrier when it comes to Champions League football, we say. The best players in the biggest competition is what everyone wants to see - and the all-time table accurately reflects that.

While this isn't a list of the biggest winners in the competition's history, it reflects something else: it's almost a complete list of the biggest teams in Europe.

