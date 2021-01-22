Arsenal transfer news: Disgruntled Real Madrid talent Martin Odegaard set for Gunners loan

Arsenal are closing in on the loan signing of Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, according to reports in Spain.

The Norwegian has grown frustrated at his lack of game time at the Bernabeu this season and Mikel Arteta is eager to bring him to the Premier League, Sport reports.

Odegaard impressed during a loan spell at Real Sociedad last season but has been restricted to just seven league appearances under Zinedine Zidane this term.

Madrid have struggled so far in 2020/21; they trail pacesetters Atletico Madrid by seven points in La Liga and suffered a humiliating Copa del Rey exit to third-tier side Alcoyano this week.

Odegaard doesn’t understand why he is still not getting the chance to prove himself and has therefore requested to leave on loan in January.

All the indications are that a move to the Emirates is imminent, and the playmaker was left out of the Real squad for Wednesday’s cup exit

The Norway international’s opportunities this season have been extremely limited, as he has featured for 367 minutes in a total nine appearances in all competitions.

During his successful loan at Sociedad last term, Odegaard notched seven goals and nine assists in 36 games.

