Burnley v West Brom live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Burnley v West Brom live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 20 February, 3pm GMT

West Brom will be looking to close the gap separating them from 17th place when they travel to Burnley this weekend.

Sam Allardyce’s side secured a creditable point against Manchester United last weekend - Big Sam's side are 29/10 for the win with Grosvenor. A 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns represented a good result against a top-four team, but the Baggies desperately need to start picking up wins. Indeed, West Brom are 12 points adrift of safety with just 14 matches remaining, and a failure to win matches like this will surely condemn them to the drop. This is an assignment West Brom simply must take three points from.

Burnley have pulled clear of the drop zone in recent weeks, and Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham was another step in the right direction - they're priced at 21/20 for the win. That result followed on from an impressive 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace last weekend, and Sean Dyche’s side may now have mid-table in their sights. The Clarets are now closer in points to 10th place than 17th, which bodes well for their attempt to retain their Premier League status for another season. The draw is 47/20 with Grosvenor.

Burnley will welcome back Ben Mee, who was forced off in the victory over Crystal Palace with a head injury. Chris Wood is rated as 50-50 and could undergo a late fitness test, while Matej Vydra and Erik Pieters are hoping to shake off niggles in time to feature.

Dale Stephens is nursing a knock but could be fit enough for a place on the bench, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady will miss out.

West Brom will be unable to call upon the services of Kieran Gibbs, who has a problem with his neck and shoulder.

Grady Diangana is available again and could come straight back into the starting XI after a thigh injury, but Robert Snodgrass could miss out with a bruised knee. Lee Peltier is a doubt after twisting his ankle last time out.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Burnley v West Brom live stream from outside your country

