Calum Chambers reveals what Mikel Arteta told the Arsenal team before draw with Everton

Calum Chambers has revealed that Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to be "brave" and "work hard for each other".

The former Manchester City assistant manager was appointed as the Gunners' new boss on Friday.

Arteta watched Saturday's 0-0 draw with Everton from the stands, leaving interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg in charge.

But Chambers says that the Spaniard told his new players exactly what he expects from them in the coming weeks.

"Very well," he told BT Sport when asked how Ljungberg and Arteta would receive the point Arsenal collected at Goodison Park.

"A clean sheet away from home at a place like this is never easy. I think we put in a great shift today. It was a young team out there and everyone put in 100% effort, so I think everyone can be proud of their performance.

"Obviously there's still things we can work on, but it's a good start for us.

"Mikel wants us to be brave, take responsibility and to work hard for each other. We'll be working hard on his philosophy and the things he wants to bring to the team this week in training.

"We knew it was going to be tough [against Everton]. We knew they were going to want to fight, some long balls, so we had to be up to that challenge, to win our 50/50 duels, and just earn it today.

"We've been working hard in training so I was pleased to get a clean sheet today. We're a promising group so we have to work hard and build on today's performance."

Saturday's stalemate on Merseyside leaves Arsenal down in 11th place in the Premier League table as the midway point of the campaign approaches.

Arteta will take charge of his first game when the Gunners face Bournemouth on Boxing Day, before a crunch meeting with Chelsea next weekend.

