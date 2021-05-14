Chelsea release their 2021/22 home shirt

Chelsea have dropped their brand new home kit for the 2021/22 season, which will be debuted in the FA Cup final against Leicester City this Saturday.

The shirt, made by Nike, features zig-zags and checkerboard patterns all over in a nod to the 60s. For older Blues fans, the kit might bring back some happy memories, too; this is the first time in a while that the club have incorporated yellow into their home shirts, having used red more often than not in recent times.

The colour scheme is certainly reminiscent of some of Chelsea’s older kits that used yellow, particularly the 1970 shirt that the Blues won the FA Cup wearing - which was incidentally updated last season, for a one-off special that Nike made for the FA Cup.

Nike claim that this one is “Inspired by the designs from the OP Art movement”, with this kit bringing a brighter, more vibrant blue and “vibrancy, synonymous with the new wave that is propelling the club forwards.”

What’s more, this snazzy shirt is made with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles. That goes for both the kit that players will wear on the pitch as well as the replica jerseys for the fans.

“This jersey is the most eye-catching yet and is so unique from the others I’ve worn. I think it’ll be a big hit with Blues across the globe,” says Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. “I feel like it really represents this younger generation rising up the ranks and I love the sustainability behind it.”

“It’s really important to be mindful of our impact on the environment and it’s great to see football leading the way on sustainability.”

The new kit is available for Nike members on nike.com 13th May and available on full retail from 20th May.

