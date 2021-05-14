Arsenal drop their 2021/22 away shirt

Arsenal have dropped their new away kit for the 2021/22 season, which is likely to be debuted against Crystal Palace next week in the Premier League.

The Pearl Citrine pale yellow shirt - according to Adidas - features “Collegiate Navy blue” branding with scarlet accents on the sleeve and is reminiscent of the kits that the Gunners won the FA Cup wearing back in 1971 and 1979. Perhaps most notably with this new shirt, however, the badge has been altered.

The new shirt features just the cannon from the Arsenal badge, rather than the whole badge itself. The badge was redesigned ahead of the 2002/03 season and this is the first time since 1990 that just the cannon has featured on an Arsenal kit.

Each Arsenal jersey for the 2021/22 season will feature the “Arsenal for Everyone” logo in the back of the neck as a celebration of the diversity of the Arsenal family.

The authentic jerseys will feature adidas’ new HEAT.RDY – KEEP COOL, cooling technology which Adidas says “ensures the wearer feels cool, while keeping players dry and confident in the game”. The replica version features AEROREADY – FEEL READY, which offers similar technologies.

The other Arsenal shirts set to be released this summer are not going to feature the canon logo.

The new items are available to buy exclusively at adidas.com/football , adidas stores, and official club stores. Wider release with select retailers will be available from 21st May 2021.

